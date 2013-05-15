MUMBAI May 15 Indian shares rose more than 2 percent on Wednesday to their highest close since January 2011, as lenders such as HDFC rallied after the central bank governor said he had taken note of falling inflation, reinforcing bets about future rate cuts.

ICICI Bank provisionally rose 3.8 percent, while HDFC Bank Ltd gained 3.7 percent.

The BSE index provisionally gained 2.5 percent to its highest close since January 2011, posting its biggest single day percentage gain since June 2012.

The 50-share NSE index ended up 2.52 percent, posting its biggest single day gain since September 2012. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)