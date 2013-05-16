May 16 Indian stocks rose on Thursday, sending the NSE index to its highest level in 2-1/2 years, as lenders continued to rally on bets the central bank would cut interest rates, while four additions to the MSCI India index, including Wockhardt, also rallied.

ICICI Bank Ltd provisionally rose 1.36 percent, while HDFC Bank Ltd gained 1.1 percent.

The benchmark BSE index rose 0.17 percent, while the broader NSE index provisionally ended up 0.38 percent, its highest since November 2010.

Four stocks added by index compiler MSCI to its India index also gained, including Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd , which closed up 10 percent, and Wockhardt Ltd , which gained 0.92 percent. (Reporting by Himank Sharma; Editing by Rafael Nam)