May 17 Indian shares closed slightly up on Friday as a late rally in infrastructure stocks offset a decline in pharmaceutical companies.

India's benchmark BSE index provisionally closed up 0.14 percent while the broader NSE index provisionally ended 0.28 percent higher.

Drugmakers fell after the Indian government formally notified a new drug pricing policy designed to increase the number of drugs deemed essential that are subject to price caps. (Reporting by Himank Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)