MUMBAI May 20 Indian shares snapped a 4-day winning streak on Monday, retreating from 2-1/2-year highs as investors booked profits on rate-sensitive stocks such as ICICI Bank, while drugmakers fell were hit by worries about the country's new drug pricing policy.

ICICI Bank Ltd provisionally fell 1.6 percent, while Cipla Ltd lost 2.1 percent.

The BSE index provisionally fell 0.25 percent, while the 50-share NSE index ended down 0.41 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)