MUMBAI May 21 Indian shares fell for a second consecutive session on Tuesday to their lowest close in a week as recent outperforming blue chips such as ITC fell ahead of Federal Reserve events that could provide cues on the future of the U.S. stimulus programme.

The U.S. central bank is set to release minutes from its last minute on Wednesday, while Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke is also due to testify in Congress on the same day.

ITC Ltd provisionally fell 0.8 percent, while Tata Motors Ltd lost 3 percent.

The BSE index provisionally fell 0.63 percent, while the 50-share NSE index ended down 0.75 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)