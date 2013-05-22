BUZZ-India's United Spirits hits 2-1/2-mth high; co posts gains in margins, revenue
** United Spirits Ltd rises as much as 10.30 pct to 2,307.90 rupees, its highest since March 15
MUMBAI May 22 Indian shares fell for a third consecutive session on Wednesday, to mark their lowest close in almost two weeks after Larsen & Toubro slumped more than 6 percent after its orderbook guidance sparked worries about the health of the domestic economy.
Larsen and Toubro Ltd provisionally fell 6.1 percent, its biggest daily percentage fall since January 2010. Other blue-chips also fell, with Reliance Industries Ltd ending down 1.2 percent.
The BSE index provisionally fell 0.16 percent, while the 50-share NSE index ended down 0.32 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Sunil Nair)
May 30 Indian shares rose for a fourth straight session to hit record closing highs, as Aurobindo Pharma jumped after saying it would not be too impacted by price erosion in the U.S. market, and sentiment was boosted by the arrival of monsoon rains.