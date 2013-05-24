MUMBAI May 24 Indian shares snapped a 4-day losing streak to edge higher on Friday, rebounding as Tata Steel surged after its March-quarter operating profit beat analyst estimates and as recently beaten-down blue chips such as Larsen & Toubro recovered.

Tata Steel Ltd provisionally rose 4.8 percent, while Larsen & Toubro Ltd ended 2.9 percent higher as a sell-off in the previous two sessions on earnings disappointment was seen as overdone.

The BSE index provisionally gained 0.29 percent, while the 50-share NSE index ended up 0.28 percent, after earlier marking their lowest level in almost three weeks. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Jijo Jacob)