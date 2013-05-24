China Stocks-Factors to watch on Wednesday
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 5 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 6 pct
MUMBAI May 24 Indian shares snapped a 4-day losing streak to edge higher on Friday, rebounding as Tata Steel surged after its March-quarter operating profit beat analyst estimates and as recently beaten-down blue chips such as Larsen & Toubro recovered.
Tata Steel Ltd provisionally rose 4.8 percent, while Larsen & Toubro Ltd ended 2.9 percent higher as a sell-off in the previous two sessions on earnings disappointment was seen as overdone.
The BSE index provisionally gained 0.29 percent, while the 50-share NSE index ended up 0.28 percent, after earlier marking their lowest level in almost three weeks. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Jijo Jacob)
* Says approved declaration of interim dividend of INR 0.53 per paid -up equity share of INR 2/- each Source text - (http://bit.ly/2n90YK3) Further company coverage:
* Says board meeting on March 30 for interim dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: