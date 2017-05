MUMBAI May 27 Indian shares rose more than 1 percent on Monday to mark their second consecutive sesson of gains as Reliance Industries surged after a significant gas discovery, while Sun Pharma rose ahead of its quarterly earnings.

The BSE index provisionally gained 1.51 percent, while the 50-share NSE index ended up 1.48 percent, both posting their biggest daily percentage gain since May 15.

Reliance Industries Ltd provisionally rose 5.1 percent, while Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd ended up 4.5 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Sunil Nair)