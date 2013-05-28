MUMBAI May 28 Indian shares rose for a third consecutive session on Tuesday, led by gains in resources stocks, as Reliance Industries climbed for a second day after a significant gas discovery, while Coal India jumped after its March-quarter profit beats estimates.

Reliance Industries Ltd provisionally rose 1.8 percent, while Coal India Ltd ended 2.9 percent higher.

The BSE index provisionally gained 0.68 percent, while the 50-share NSE index ended up 0.47 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anand Basu)