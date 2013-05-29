MUMBAI May 29 Indian shares fell on Wednesday, snapping a three-day winning streak, as lenders such as ICICI Bank fell on caution ahead of quarterly economic growth data and the expiry of May derivative contracts later this week.

ICICI Bank Ltd provisionally fell 1.4 percent.

However, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries rose 7 percent after hitting an all-time high of 1,080.70 rupees earlier, after it reported net profit rose more than expected and its management guided for robust sales growth in FY14.

The BSE index provisionally fell 0.15 percent, while the 50-share NSE index ended down 0.23 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Sunil Nair)