European shares inch higher as Brexit divorce process set to begin
LONDON, March 29 European shares edged higher on Wednesday as Britain was set to formally trigger divorce proceedings with the European Union it joined in 1973.
MUMBAI May 30 Indian shares edged up on Thursday a day ahead of crucial Jan-March GDP data release, led by gains in auto stocks, such as Tata Motors and Mahindra and Mahindra after reporting better-than-expected quarterly earnings.
Tata Motors Ltd provisionally rose 3.7 percent, while Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd (M&M) ended 4.9 percent higher.
The BSE index provisionally gained 0.21 percent, while the 50-share NSE index ended up 0.17 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anand Basu)
LONDON, March 29 European shares edged higher on Wednesday as Britain was set to formally trigger divorce proceedings with the European Union it joined in 1973.
* Says order won by consortium of Siemens and Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd
Mar 29 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of March 28, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ask Home Furnishing Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac