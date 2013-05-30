MUMBAI May 30 Indian shares edged up on Thursday a day ahead of crucial Jan-March GDP data release, led by gains in auto stocks, such as Tata Motors and Mahindra and Mahindra after reporting better-than-expected quarterly earnings.

Tata Motors Ltd provisionally rose 3.7 percent, while Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd (M&M) ended 4.9 percent higher.

The BSE index provisionally gained 0.21 percent, while the 50-share NSE index ended up 0.17 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anand Basu)