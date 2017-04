MUMBAI, June 3 Indian shares fell for a second consecutive session on Monday to their lowest close in nearly a month as Sun Pharma fell on reports of its talks to buy Sweden's Meda AB, while Maruti slumped after its sales declined 14.4 percent in May.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd provisionally fell 2.5 percent, while Maruti Suzuki India Ltd ended 2.3 percent lower.

However, Infosys Ltd provisionally gained 4 percent on bets the return of founder and former chairman N.R. Narayana Murthy as executive chairman would improve the company's outlook.

The BSE index provisionally fell 0.69 percent, while the 50-share NSE index ended down 0.78 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Jijo Jacob)