MUMBAI, June 5 Indian shares snapped a three-day losing streak to gain on Wednesday as Sun Pharma rose after Sweden's Meda denied it was in talks to sell itself to the Indian drugmaker, while Larsen & Toubro rose after winning a $300 million gas project in Saudi Arabia.

Reliance Industries Ltd also rose, ending up a provisional 2.8 percent, a day ahead of its annual general meeting amid speculation the company may have new announcements about a potential tie-up with Reliance Communications Ltd .

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd rose a provisional 1.7 percent, while Larsen & Toubro Ltd gained 0.7 percent.

The BSE index provisionally gained 0.1 percent, while the 50-share NSE index ended up 0.07 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)