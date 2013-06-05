BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.24 pct cut-off 14-day variable rate reverse repo
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction
MUMBAI, June 5 Indian shares snapped a three-day losing streak to gain on Wednesday as Sun Pharma rose after Sweden's Meda denied it was in talks to sell itself to the Indian drugmaker, while Larsen & Toubro rose after winning a $300 million gas project in Saudi Arabia.
Reliance Industries Ltd also rose, ending up a provisional 2.8 percent, a day ahead of its annual general meeting amid speculation the company may have new announcements about a potential tie-up with Reliance Communications Ltd .
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd rose a provisional 1.7 percent, while Larsen & Toubro Ltd gained 0.7 percent.
The BSE index provisionally gained 0.1 percent, while the 50-share NSE index ended up 0.07 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* Says drug indicated in combination with other antiretroviral agents for the treatment of HIV-1 infection
* RBI - participation of standalone primary dealers in the regular 14-day term repo auction on March 31, 2017