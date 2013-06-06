BRIEF-Cyient collaborates with AMDOCS to implement geographical information system
* Says cyient collaborates with AMDOCS to implement geographical information system as part of Netlink Trust's project
MUMBAI, June 6 Indian shares fell on Thursday in a volatile session marked by a weakening rupee after Reliance Industries Ltd retreated on the absence any positive surprise announcement at its annual meet.
Reliance Industries provisionally fell 1.4 percent.
The BSE index provisionally fell 0.32 percent, while the 50-share NSE index lost 0.04 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* Says cyient collaborates with AMDOCS to implement geographical information system as part of Netlink Trust's project
MUMBAI, April 4 Instant messaging app WhatsApp, owned by Facebook Inc, is mulling a foray into digital payment services in India, its first such offering globally, and has advertised to hire a digital transactions lead in the country.
* SPDR Gold holdings rise 0.53 percent on Monday * Platinum hits one-week high * Silver rises to over 1-month high (Adds quote, updates prices) By Sethuraman N R April 4 Gold prices hit one-week highs on Tuesday, buoyed by a weaker dollar on tepid economic data from the United States and as investors turned to safe-haven assets on worries over geopolitical tensions. Spot gold had risen 0.4 percent to $1,257.73 per ounce at 0658 GMT, while U.S. gold f