MUMBAI, June 10 Indian shares ended flat on Monday as a fall in the rupee to a record low hit lenders by raising fears the central bank would hold off cutting interest rates, while IT companies rose on hopes of improving returns from overseas markets.

ICICI Bank slumped 2.1 percent, while Infosys rose 1.6 percent.

India's benchmark BSE Index provisionally ended up 0.06 percent at 19,441.07, while the broader NSE Index closed down 0.05 percent at 5,878. (Reporting by Himank Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)