MUMBAI, June 12 India's benchmark index fell for a second successive session on Wednesday to its lowest close since April 18 as lenders such as Axis Bank extended recent losses after high retail inflation in May was seen shutting the door on a rate cut next week.

Axis Bank Ltd provisionally fell 3.3 percent while Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd closed down 1.35 percent.

The benchmark BSE index provisionally ended 0.46 percent, or 87.75 points, lower at 19055.25.

The broader NSE index lost 0.49 pct percent, or 28.60 points, to end at 5760.20. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)