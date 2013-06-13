MUMBAI, June 13 Indian shares fell for a third consecutive session on Thursday to close at their lowest since April 17, after Apollo Tyres slumped as its $2.5 billion acquisition raised concerns about its debt levels, while Sun Pharma dropped after settling a patent suit with Pfizer for $550 million.

Apollo Tyres Ltd provisionally fell 26 percent, while Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd ended 3.2 percent lower.

The BSE index provisionally fell 1.26 percent, while the 50-share NSE index ended down 1.06 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)