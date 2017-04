MUMBAI, June 14 Indian shares snapped a three-session losing streak to gain nearly 2 percent on Friday, after Reliance Industries surged on hopes a key block held higher oil reserves while lenders rallied after easing wholesale inflation raised hopes for rate cuts.

Reliance Industries Ltd provisionally rose 3.4 percent, while ICICI Bank Ltd ended 3.1 percent higher.

The BSE index provisionally gained 1.87 percent, while the 50-share NSE index ended up 1.92 percent, marking the biggest single-day gain since May 15. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)