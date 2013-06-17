BUZZ-India's United Spirits hits 2-1/2-mth high; co posts gains in margins, revenue
** United Spirits Ltd rises as much as 10.30 pct to 2,307.90 rupees, its highest since March 15
MUMBAI, June 17 Indian shares rose for a second straight session on Monday, as Mahindra & Mahindra rallied after its parent company sealed a share swapping deal with Spain's CIE Automotive, while lenders gained on value-buying even after the central bank kept rates on hold.
Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd provisionally rose 4 percent, while Axis Bank Ltd rose 1.6 percent.
The BSE index provisionally gained 0.74 percent, while the 50-share NSE index ended up 0.72 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)
