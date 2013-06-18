MUMBAI, June 18 Indian shares fell on Tuesday as blue chips such as HDFC Bank declined on anxiety over potential foreign outflows should the U.S. Federal Reserve signal a roll-down in its bond-buying programme at the conclusion of its meeting later this week.

Banks were among the decliners given that an end to U.S. monetary stimulus could push the rupee lower, delaying any rate cuts by the Reserve Bank of India.

HDFC Bank Ltd provisionally fell 1.2 percent, while Larsen and Toubro Ltd ended 1.6 percent lower.

The BSE index provisionally fell 0.5 percent, while the 50-share NSE index ended down 0.62 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)