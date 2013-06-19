MUMBAI, June 19 Indian shares edged up on Wednesday amid volatility ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve policy outcome, with telecom stocks such as Idea Cellular gaining as new roaming regulations were seen as less stringent than expected.

Idea Cellular Ltd provisionally rose 4.5 percent, while Bharti Airtel Ltd ended 2.4 percent higher and Reliance Communications Ltd rose 1.7 percent.

The BSE index provisionally gained 0.09 percent, while the 50-share NSE index ended up 0.12 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)