MUMBAI, June 21 Indian shares edged higher on Friday after earlier hitting a two-month low as exporters such as Infosys advanced on hopes a record low rupee would improve overseas earnings and helping indexes end a tough week on a brighter note.

Infosys Ltd provisionally rose 1.4 percent, while Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd ended 1.8 percent higher.

The BSE index provisionally gained 0.22 percent, while the 50-share NSE index ended up 0.21 percent, after both hit their lowest intraday levels since April 16 earlier in the day. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)