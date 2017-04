MUMBAI, June 24 Indian shares fell on Monday to their lowest close in more than two months, with blue chips including ITC Ltd declining as foreign investors remained sellers for nine consecutive sessions, sparking fears of continued outflows.

ITC provisionally fell 2.3 percent, while Larsen & Toubro Ltd ended 2.4 percent lower.

The BSE index provisionally fell 1.1 percent and the 50-share NSE index ended down 1.21 percent, their lowest close since April 15. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)