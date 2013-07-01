MUMBAI, July 1 Indian shares rose for a third consecutive session on Monday to close at their highest in nearly one month, drawing comfort after foreign investors bought shares in the previous session, ending a 13-day selling streak.

Gains were also helped as Reliance Industries Ltd rose 2.9 percent, extending recent gains after the government recently approved a hike in gas prices.

The BSE index provisionally gained 1.02 percent, while the 50-share NSE index ended up 0.97 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Sunil Nair)