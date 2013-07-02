MUMBAI, July 2 Indian shares fell on Tuesday, snapping a three-day winning streak as profit-taking hit recent outperformers such as Reliance Industries, while sentiment weakened due to falling trading volumes and as foreign investors resumed their net sales.

Infosys Ltd provisionally declined 1.8 percent, extending falls due to worries about its fiscal 2014 revenue. Reliance Industries Ltd ended 1.2 percent lower.

The BSE index provisionally fell 0.61 percent, while the 50-share NSE index ended down 0.7 percent, with both indexes retreating from nearly one-month highs hit on Monday. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)