MUMBAI, July 3 India's benchmark index fell over 1 percent on Wednesday, as a slump in the rupee reignited fears of foreign investor selling, while lenders fell after the central bank mandated them to increase provisioning against their currency exposure.

Falls also tracked global shares as signs of slowing Chinese growth and escalating political tensions in Portugal, one of the euro zone's crisis hot-spots, spooked investors.

Among blue-chips, Reliance Industries Ltd provisionally fell 2.5 percent.

State Bank of India ended 4.4 percent down after the Reserve Bank of India required lenders to make higher provisions and increase risk weights on exposure to companies that have unhedged foreign currency exposure.

The BSE index provisionally fell 1.38 percent, erasing its gains for the year. The 50-share NSE index ended down 1.48 percent, falling for a second consecutive session. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Sunil Nair)