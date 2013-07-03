MUMBAI, July 3 India's benchmark index fell over
1 percent on Wednesday, as a slump in the rupee reignited fears
of foreign investor selling, while lenders fell after the
central bank mandated them to increase provisioning against
their currency exposure.
Falls also tracked global shares as signs of slowing Chinese
growth and escalating political tensions in Portugal, one of the
euro zone's crisis hot-spots, spooked investors.
Among blue-chips, Reliance Industries Ltd
provisionally fell 2.5 percent.
State Bank of India ended 4.4 percent down after
the Reserve Bank of India required lenders to make higher
provisions and increase risk weights on exposure to companies
that have unhedged foreign currency exposure.
The BSE index provisionally fell 1.38 percent,
erasing its gains for the year. The 50-share NSE index
ended down 1.48 percent, falling for a second consecutive
session.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Sunil Nair)