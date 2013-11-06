MUMBAI Nov 6 Indian shares fell for a second consecutive session on Wednesday on continued profit-taking after the benchmark BSE index hit a record high on Sunday, with lenders such as ICICI Bank leading decliners.

The BSE index provisionally closed down 0.41 percent, while the broader NSE index ended 0.61 percent lower.

The NSE banking index closed down 1.8 percent on the back of profit-taking, with ICICI down 1.4 percent.

Hindalco Industries Ltd ended down 2.3 percent, while Tata Steel Ltd fell 1.5 percent, with both having risen for the last six trading sessions. (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)