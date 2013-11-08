MUMBAI Nov 8 India's BSE fell for a fourth consecutive session to post its worst weekly fall in more than three months as profit-taking continued to hit blue chips such as Tata Consultancy Services after the benchmark index hit a recent record high.

The BSE index provisionally fell 0.86 percent on Friday, posting its worst weekly performance since the week to Aug. 2.

The broader NSE index ended down 0.86 percent.

Housing Development Finance Corp fell 3.7 percent while Tata Consultancy Services dropped 1.6 percent. (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Rafael Nam)