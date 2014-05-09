(Adds dropped words to clarify record on Friday surpassed
previous milestone on April 25)
* BSE index gains as much as 3.15 pct to record
* NSE index surges as much as 3.19 pct to record
By Indulal PM
MUMBAI, May 9 Indian shares hit a record high on
Friday, posting their biggest daily gains since September on
hopes the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party would win a majority
in elections ending next week, sending blue-chips such as ICICI
Bank sharply higher.
India's five-week-long elections wind up on Monday, with
exit polls from media organisations to be issued after the last
votes are cast. Actual results will be unveiled on May 16.
Polls have consistently shown the BJP and its prime
ministerial candidate Narendra Modi ahead, raising expectations
the opposition party, which is seen by markets as being more
investor- and business-friendly, will either win or come close
to an outright majority.
Sectors seen most likely to benefit from a Modi win led the
gains. Infrastructure shares such as Ambuja Cement surged, while
the NSE's banking sub-index hit a record high on hopes a new
government would frame policies that would aid the economy.
"As the election D-day is approaching, the markets are
rallying on anticipation of a favourable outcome," said Dinesh
Thakkar, chairman and managing director of Angel Broking.
"In spite of the rally so far, most cyclical sectors are
still trading well below their average valuations, and in a
longer economic upturn scenario, valuations still leave enough
room for healthy upsides."
The benchmark BSE index closed 2.91 percent higher
at 22,994.23 points. The index earlier gained as much as 3.15
percent to a record high of 23,048.49 points, surpassing an high
of 22,939.31 points hit on April 25.
The broader NSE index ended 2.99 percent higher at
6,858.80 points. The index rose as much as 3.18 percent, to hit
a record high of 6,871.35 points, surpassing its previous
milestone posted on April 25.
Gains were broad-based, with 27 out of 30 listed companies
in the benchmark BSE index posting rises.
Banking stocks were among the leaders, with the National
Stock Exchange banking sub-index gaining as much as
5.5 percent to a record high.
ICICI Bank Ltd surged 6.95 percent, its biggest
single-day gain since Sept 6, 2013, while State Bank of India
rose 3.9 percent.
Infrastructure shares rose on hopes a BJP-led government
would revive a stagnant investment cycle. Ambuja Cement
gained 7.4 percent, the most in a day since Sept 10,
2013, while ACC Ltd rose 5.3 percent.
Index heavyweight Reliance Industries Ltd gained
3.5 percent while Oil and Natural Gas Corp. surged 3.2
percent.
However, some exporters under-performed, as the rupee
strengthened to above 60 per dollar to near one-month
highs hit on Thursday. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
fell 0.07 percent while Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
fell 0.1 percent.
