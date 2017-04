MUMBAI May 29 India's NSE index posted its biggest daily fall in nearly four months, declining for a third session in four, as Infosys slumped after its president resigned, while profit-taking continued to hit shares from record highs earlier this month.

The benchmark BSE index provisionally closed 1.31 percent lower at 24,234.15, while the broader NSE index ended 1.14 percent down at 7,246.20.

Shares of Infosys Ltd provisionally ended 7.94 percent lower. (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)