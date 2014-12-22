* BSE index gains 0.23 pct; NSE index up 0.2 pct
* Asian shares take cue from Wall Street's rally
* Indexes hover around 50-day moving averages
By Abhishek Vishnoi
MUMBAI, Dec 22 Indian shares rose for a third
session on Monday, led by gains in defensive stocks such as ITC
Ltd on worries the selling spree by foreign investors
might continue till year-end, while higher Asian shares underpin
the broader market.
Foreign investors sold nearly $1 billion worth of shares
over nine consecutive sessions of selling, amid a brewing
financial crisis in Russia and a crude oil slump, regulatory
data show. They still remain net buyers of Indian equities worth
$16.5 billion in 2014 so far.
Volatility may rise due to expiry of equity derivatives on
Wednesday while progress on key reforms such as the opening up
of insurance and coal sectors and tabling of a bill on
nationwide sales tax in parliament's winter session that ends
Tuesday, are key ahead of the federal budget in February.
Asian shares took their cues from Wall Street and kicked off
a holiday-shortened week on a strong footing on Monday. MSCI's
index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
extended gains and was up 1.1 percent.
"Value-buying by domestic investors is supporting the market
on hopes the insurance bill and GST would go through during the
winter session itself," said Deven Choksey, managing director at
K R Choksey Securities.
The NSE index rose 0.22 percent to 8,242.80, while
the benchmark BSE index gained 0.23 percent to
27,435.13, trading around their respective 50-day moving
averages.
ITC rose 1.3 percent, Hindustan Unilever was up 1.4
percent while in utilities, NTPC rose 2.4 percent and
Gail India rose 3.2 percent.
Select lenders such as State Bank of India also
gained as Prime Minister Narendra Modi may consider using an
executive order to push through laws overhauling the insurance
and coal sectors
(Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)