* BSE index gains 0.5 pct; NSE index up 0.4 pct
* Early poll trends in Jharkhand and J&K favour Modi
* Monthly expiry of derivatives contracts in focus
By Abhishek Vishnoi
MUMBAI, Dec 23 Indian shares rose for a fourth
consecutive session to head towards their highest close in two
weeks after early poll results indicated Prime Minister Narendra
Modi's party gaining in the elections of Jharkhand as well as
Jammu and Kashmir.
Wins in either of the two states would give the Bharatiya
Janata Party-led government a stronger presence in the upper
house of parliament, smoothening the legislative fate of a slew
of pending reforms including the rollout of a nationwide tax.
Modi has been considering using an executive order to push
through laws overhauling the insurance and coal sectors, due to
the increasingly fractious upper house of the parliament, two
government officials said on Friday.
But trading could turn volatile on Wednesday given the
expiry of monthly equity derivatives contracts.
"These trends indicate BJP tally would increase in Rajya
Sabha in the coming years. So expect more push on reforms," said
G. Chokkalingam, founder of Equinomics, a research and fund
advisory firm.
The NSE index rose 0.22 percent to 8,242.80, while
the benchmark BSE index gained 0.23 percent to
27,435.13, heading towards their highest close since Dec. 8.
The gains came after early results from the Election
Commission of India showed the BJP leading in the vote count in
Jharkhand as well as Jammu and Kashmir.
Banks led gainers, helped as well by continued hopes the
Reserve Bank of India would cut interest rates in early 2015.
State Bank of India rose 0.7 percent, while Axis Bank
gained 0.6 percent.
Housing Development Finance Corp rose 1.5 percent
on its plan to sell up to 0.95 percent stake in life insurance
unit to Azim Premji Trust.
(Editing by Anand Basu)