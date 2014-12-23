* BSE index gains 0.5 pct; NSE index up 0.4 pct

* Early poll trends in Jharkhand and J&K favour Modi

* Monthly expiry of derivatives contracts in focus

By Abhishek Vishnoi

MUMBAI, Dec 23 Indian shares rose for a fourth consecutive session to head towards their highest close in two weeks after early poll results indicated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party gaining in the elections of Jharkhand as well as Jammu and Kashmir.

Wins in either of the two states would give the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government a stronger presence in the upper house of parliament, smoothening the legislative fate of a slew of pending reforms including the rollout of a nationwide tax.

Modi has been considering using an executive order to push through laws overhauling the insurance and coal sectors, due to the increasingly fractious upper house of the parliament, two government officials said on Friday.

But trading could turn volatile on Wednesday given the expiry of monthly equity derivatives contracts.

"These trends indicate BJP tally would increase in Rajya Sabha in the coming years. So expect more push on reforms," said G. Chokkalingam, founder of Equinomics, a research and fund advisory firm.

The NSE index rose 0.22 percent to 8,242.80, while the benchmark BSE index gained 0.23 percent to 27,435.13, heading towards their highest close since Dec. 8.

The gains came after early results from the Election Commission of India showed the BJP leading in the vote count in Jharkhand as well as Jammu and Kashmir.

Banks led gainers, helped as well by continued hopes the Reserve Bank of India would cut interest rates in early 2015. State Bank of India rose 0.7 percent, while Axis Bank gained 0.6 percent.

Housing Development Finance Corp rose 1.5 percent on its plan to sell up to 0.95 percent stake in life insurance unit to Azim Premji Trust.

