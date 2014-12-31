* BSE index up 0.28 pct; NSE index gains 0.31 pct
* Power and infrastructure stocks among gainers
* Auto stocks down on reports govt to halt tax breaks
MUMBAI, Dec 31 Indian shares edged up on
Wednesday, capping a record-setting year with hopes that the
momentum would sustain in 2015 should the government announce
additional economic reforms and the central bank start cutting
interest rates.
The broader NSE index has gained 30.8 percent this
year as of Tuesday's close, posting its best gain since 2009 in
a year marked by a series of record highs. In dollar terms, the
index was the second best performer in Asia after Shanghai
, according to Thomson Reuters data.
The election of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and efforts by
Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan to cut down
inflation have been widely credited by investors as setting the
stage for the strong show of shares.
Foreign investors were key to the rally, buying a net $16.1
billion in shares so far this year, the biggest net purchase
since buying $29.4 billion worth in 2010.
Analysts say that with inflation under control, the RBI can
now afford to ease interest rates while they are hopeful that
Modi will introduce additional policy reforms after measures on
land acquisition and insurance this month.
"In 2015, India will shine. Valuations are not that
expensive," said Sandeep Nayak, executive director and CEO of
Centrum Stock Broking.
"Further, capital earmarked for emerging markets and BRICs
in 2015 is likely to flow aggressively into India given its
relative attractiveness,"
The broader NSE index rose 0.31 percent to 8,273.2
on Wednesday. It had hit a record high of 8.626.95 on Dec. 4.
The benchmark BSE index rose 0.28 percent to
27,480.09 in the last day of the year, having set its record
high of 28,822.37 on Nov. 28.
Power and infrastructure stocks were among the gainers on
hopes of reform measures. Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd
gained 1.7 percent, while NTPC Ltd added 0.7 percent.
However, auto stocks fell on reports that the government
will not extend tax breaks to auto makers beyond Dec. 31.
Mahindra and Mahindra was down 1.6 percent and Maruti
Suzuki was 0.5 percent lower.
For additional stocks on the move double click:
(Reporting by Rafael Nam and Indulal PM; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)