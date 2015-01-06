* BSE index down 2.1 pct; NSE index falls 2 pct

* NSE futures briefly slump to 8,000, traders cite unusual trade

* Indian government says on same page as central bank on rates

MUMBAI, Jan 6 Indian shares fell more than 2 percent on Tuesday, heading for their biggest daily loss since the midst of the rupee crisis in 2013 amid an unrelenting slide in oil prices and political uncertainty in Greece.

India's junior finance minister told The Economic Times that the government had no differences with the Reserve Bank of India on the need to fight inflation, sparking worries of potential delay in rate cuts as early as its next policy review in February.

The BSE index fell as much as 2.3 percent and the broader NSE index lost as much 2.2 percent, heading for their biggest fall since Sept. 3, 2013, when the rupee was still reeling from its worst market turmoil since the 1991 balance of payment crisis.

"Markets are reading the slide in crude oil prices as a symptom of potential recession in the world economy. Some more fall will actually make India further attractive for investment," said G. Chokkalingam, founder of Equinomics, a research and fund advisory firm.

Earlier in the day, the NSE index January futures contract fell as much as 5 percent to 8,000 points, which multiple dealers attributed to an unusual trade relative to where the contracts were trading at.

The quarterly earnings season kick-starting with Infosys' results on Jan. 9, the central bank's rate decision and the federal budget in February are seen as next key triggers.

Blue-chips led losses. ICICI Bank lost 3.3 percent, while Infosys fell 1.8 percent

Oil explorers declined tracking the fall in U.S. crude oil below $50 per barrel. Reliance Industries fell 2.7 percent, while Oil and Natural Gas Corp slumped 3.8 percent.

For additional stocks on the move double click ($1 = 63.3600 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)