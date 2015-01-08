* BSE index gains 1.2 pct; NSE index adds 1.34 pct
* Mid-cap and small-cap indexes outperform benchmark indexes
* Earnings season starts on Friday with Infosys results
* Deutsche sets BSE index year-end target at 33,000
MUMBAI, Jan 8 Indian shares rose more than 1
percent on Thursday, rebounding from a near three-week low hit
in the previous session, led by gains in companies focused on
the domestic economy such as ITC and ICICI Bank on value buying.
Sentiment also got a boost after upbeat U.S. employment data
and a halt to a slide in oil eased investor concerns about the
global economy.
Gains were broad-based with the BSE Mid Cap index
up 1.7 percent and the BSE Small Cap index higher 1.9
percent.
The quarterly earnings season kick-starting with Infosys'
results on Friday will set the tone till the central
bank's rate decision and the budget in February.
"Sellers are absent in the market. Value buying coupled with
halt in crude oil slide is aiding sentiment," said Deven
Choksey, managing director at K R Choksey Securities, adding
December-quarter earnings would be muted to steady.
The BSE index gained 1.2 percent and the NSE index
rose 1.3 percent, rebounding from their lowest since Dec
17 hit on Wednesday and after three sessions of losses.
Deutsche Bank set its year-end target for the BSE index at
33,000, citing rising government investment as a key catalyst in
2015. It had earlier set a target of 29,000 for March 2015.
Domestic economy-focused stocks led gains. ITC and
ICICI Bank rose 1.9 percent each.
HDFC Bank gained 2 percent, while Hindustan
Unilever rose 2.6 percent.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)