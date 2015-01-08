MUMBAI Jan 8 Indian shares rose more than 1 percent on Thursday, rebounding from a near three-week low hit in the previous session, led by gains in companies focused on the domestic economy such as ITC and ICICI Bank.

The gains snapped a three-day losing streak and marked the NSE index's biggest single-day rise since Oct. 31.

The benchmark BSE index ended 1.36 percent to close at 27,274.71, while the broader NSE index closed 1.64 percent higher at 8,234.60.

Gains were broad-based with the BSE Mid Cap index up 1.82 percent and the BSE Small Cap index higher 1.79 percent.

Stocks focused on domestic economy led gain. ITC Ltd rose 2.5 percent and ICICI Bank Ltd closed 2.7 percent higher.

HDFC Bank Ltd gained 2.1 percent, while Hindustan Unilever Ltd rose 1.9 percent. (Reporting by Himank Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)