* BSE index falls 0.34 pct; NSE index down 0.25 pct

* Dec consumer inflation set to rise from record low - poll

* Both Brent and U.S. crude are at their lowest since April 2009

By Dipika Lalwani

MUMBAI, Jan 12 Indian shares edged down on Monday, snapping a two-session gaining streak, led by energy stocks such as Reliance Industries and Oil and Natural Gas Corp as global oil prices extended their recent falls.

The slide in oil prices helped offset the positive impact after data on Friday showing U.S. wages fell by the most since the series began in 2006 raised hopes the Federal Reserve would be patient in raising interest rates.

Traders were also cautious ahead of key retail inflation and industrial output data due later in the day. A Reuters poll showed the consumer price index accelerating to 5.4 percent in December from 4.4 percent in November, still within the central bank's comfort zone.

Foreign institutional investors have been net sellers of $311.79 million worth shares this month, adding to the weaker sentiment.

"As per expectations, markets have started correcting. We might see some volatile session going forward, but I don't expect any major fall," said G. Chokkalingam, founder of Equinomics, a research and fund advisory firm.

"Inflation numbers should fall: Expect RBI to cut rates in its February policy."

The NSE index was down 0.25 percent after gaining 2.3 percent in the previous two sessions, while the BSE index was lower 0.34 percent.

Reliance Industries declined 2 percent and ONGC fell 1.4 percent as global oil prices extended their slide after Goldman Sachs lowered its short-term price outlook.

Among other losers, Coal India slumped on media reports the government plans to sell a 10 percent stake in the state-run company to raise 240 billion rupees ($3.86 billion), citing an unnamed official

Auto stocks such as Tata Motors fell 1.1 percent, Mahindra and Mahindra dropped 1.14 percent, and Hero Motocorp declined 1.6 percent.

However, state-run banks rose as bonds gained ahead of CPI data.

For additional stocks on the move double click