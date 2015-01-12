* BSE index falls 0.34 pct; NSE index down 0.25 pct
* Dec consumer inflation set to rise from record low - poll
* Both Brent and U.S. crude are at their lowest since April
2009
By Dipika Lalwani
MUMBAI, Jan 12 Indian shares edged down on
Monday, snapping a two-session gaining streak, led by energy
stocks such as Reliance Industries and Oil and Natural
Gas Corp as global oil prices extended their recent
falls.
The slide in oil prices helped offset the positive impact
after data on Friday showing U.S. wages fell by the most since
the series began in 2006 raised hopes the Federal Reserve would
be patient in raising interest rates.
Traders were also cautious ahead of key retail inflation and
industrial output data due later in the day. A Reuters poll
showed the consumer price index accelerating to 5.4
percent in December from 4.4 percent in November, still within
the central bank's comfort zone.
Foreign institutional investors have been net sellers of
$311.79 million worth shares this month, adding to the weaker
sentiment.
"As per expectations, markets have started correcting. We
might see some volatile session going forward, but I don't
expect any major fall," said G. Chokkalingam, founder of
Equinomics, a research and fund advisory firm.
"Inflation numbers should fall: Expect RBI to cut rates in
its February policy."
The NSE index was down 0.25 percent after gaining
2.3 percent in the previous two sessions, while the BSE index
was lower 0.34 percent.
Reliance Industries declined 2 percent and ONGC fell 1.4
percent as global oil prices extended their slide after Goldman
Sachs lowered its short-term price outlook.
Among other losers, Coal India slumped on media reports the
government plans to sell a 10 percent stake in the state-run
company to raise 240 billion rupees ($3.86 billion), citing an
unnamed official
Auto stocks such as Tata Motors fell 1.1 percent,
Mahindra and Mahindra dropped 1.14 percent, and Hero
Motocorp declined 1.6 percent.
However, state-run banks rose as bonds gained ahead of CPI
data.
For additional stocks on the move double click
(Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)