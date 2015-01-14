* Both BSE and NSE index down nearly 0.6 pct

* Copper dives over 8 pct, oil prices slip further

* Market ahead of current earnings growth expectations - Analysts

* Benign inflation data fuels calls for rate cut

MUMBAI, Jan 14 Indian shares fell for a second straight session on Wednesday, led by declines in ITC Ltd on worries the government may ban sale of loose cigarettes, while metal stocks slumped, tracking falls in commodities on global growth concerns.

Falls also tracked lower global equities amid a slump in copper and oil prices after the World Bank cut its global growth forecast for this year, blaming sluggishness in the euro zone, Japan and some major emerging economies.

Global risk aversion amid concerns that the market is trading ahead of current earnings growth expectations is leading investors to shed some positions ahead of the central bank's policy review and the federal budget next month.

"Markets look priced in or expensive in the current global setup," said Aneesh Srivastava, chief investment officer at IDBI Federal Life Insurance.

Higher government expenditure is required in 2015 to revive the economy, he added.

The benchmark BSE index fell 0.6 percent, while the broader NSE index lost 0.55 percent.

Slower-than-expected retail and wholesale price inflation in December is raising hopes for an early cut in interest rates to help the economy out of its longest phase of sub-par growth since the 1980s.

ITC fell 2.6 percent after the government proposed on Tuesday to amend the anti-smoking law following a panel's recommendation to ban the sale of loose cigarettes.

Sesa Sterlite slumped 5.7 percent, while Hindalco Industries lost 5.5 pct, after copper futures, often considered a barometer of industrial demand, slumped to 5-1/2 year lows. ($1 = 62.0850 rupees) (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)