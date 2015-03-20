* BSE index falls 0.4 pct; NSE index down 0.46 pct

* NTPC slumps after going ex-debenture

MUMBAI, March 20 Indian shares fell on Friday, heading for a second consecutive weekly fall, as blue-chips such as ICICI Bank declined on worries that stocks have gone ahead of underlying anaemic earnings growth.

October-December was the third straight quarter when earnings lagged expectations since Narendra Modi's anointment as India's prime minister in May last year, prompting investors to pare some positions.

Twelve-month forward earning estimates for India's large- and mid-cap companies have fallen by 5.1 percent over the last three months, Thomson Reuters StarMine data showed.

Falls also tracked lower Asian stocks as Federal Reserve-inspired gains petered out, while the dollar steadied after rebounding from the shock of a surprisingly dovish U.S. central bank.

"Earnings are expected to remain weak for the fourth quarter as well," said Deven Choksey, managing director, K R Choksey Securities.

U.S. dollar strength is also driving some funds to pare their positions, he added.

The benchmark BSE index was down 0.4 percent, while the broader NSE index lost 0.46 percent, heading for a third consecutive session of declines.

The 30-shares index is down 0.52 percent for the week while the NSE index has so far marked a weekly decline of 0.64 percent.

ICICI Bank lost 2 percent while ITC fell 1.3 percent.

Benchmark indexes were also under pressure after NTPC shares fell 6 percent on going ex-debenture.

For stocks see (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Sunil Nair)