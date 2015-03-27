* BSE index down 0.1 pct; NSE index down 0.2 pct
* Both indexes head towards third straight weekly fall
MUMBAI, March 27 Indian shares hovered near
their lowest in more than 10 weeks in a volatile session on
Friday, heading for a third consecutive weekly loss as caution
prevailed over concerns about rising tensions in the Middle
East.
Foreign institutional investors sold a net 5.21 billion
rupees ($83.22 million) worth of shares on Thursday, in a
session that saw both indexes falling to their lowest since Jan.
14 after Saudi Arabia and its Gulf Arab allies launched air
strikes in Yemen. It was the first day of net sales by overseas
funds in six sessions.
Sentiment thus remained weak. Should indexes post losses for
the day, it would mark an eighth consecutive session of
declines, the longest losing streak in over 18 months.
But broader losses were capped as software services
exporters such as Infosys gained after global rival
Accenture PLC on Thursday raises revenue growth forecast
for second time.
"We are advising people to be cautious as we see some more
pain. Any fresh buy can happen only in the second week of
April," said Suresh Parmar, head, institutional equities at KJMC
Capital Maarkets.
The benchmark BSE index fell 0.1 percent to 27,422
points, heading for a 2.9 percent weekly loss.
The broader NSE index is down 0.21 percent to
8,324.35 points.
Recent outperformers led the decliners. Sun Pharmaceutical
Industries which gained 16.9 percent this month till
Thursday, fell 1.2 percent, while Dr Reddy's Laboratories
fell 2.1 percent after gaining 5.1 percent so far this
month till Thursday.
Technology stocks led the gains. Infosys gained 3.3 percent
while Tata Consultancy Services added 1.4 percent.
($1 = 62.6050 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Sunil Nair)