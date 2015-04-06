* BSE index up 0.5 pct; NSE index gains 0.45 pct
* Sun Pharma hits all-time high
MUMBAI, April 6 Indian shares rose on Monday,
marking their highest intraday level in about two weeks as
traders churned positions in favour of defensive stocks
especially among drug makers a day ahead of central bank's
policy review.
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries surged to a record
high, leading gains in the CNX Pharma Index.
The Reserve Bank of India will most likely leave its
benchmark interest rate unchanged at 7.50 percent at the April 7
policy meeting, but reduce it by 25 basis points by the end of
June, a Reuters poll found.
"This churn in defensives will be short lived as at least a
CRR cut should come, while a surprise rate cut cannot be ruled
out," said G. Chokkalingam, founder of Equinomics, a
Mumbai-based research and fund advisory firm.
The NSE index gained 0.45 percent, while the benchmark BSE
index rose 0.5 percent, marking their highest level
since March 24.
Stocks so far have ignored concerns over U.S. and European
investor groups calling for the Indian government to urgently
clarify its tax regime for foreigners, following surprise
attempts by tax inspectors to claw back money they say is owed
on years of previously untaxed gains.
Pharmaceutical shares outperformed, with Sun Pharma gaining
as much as 6.1 percent to hit an all-time high of 1,146.8
rupees.
Cipla rose 3.3 percent, while Dr Reddy's
Laboratories gained 1.3 percent.
Among other defensive stocks, cigarette maker ITC
rose 2.2 percent while Hindustan Unilever gained 2
percent.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anand Basu)