* BSE index rises 1.4 pct, NSE index up 1.43 pct

* Retail inflation, factory data key

* Indian markets nearing bottom; ideal time to go long - Macquarie

MUMBAI, May 11 Indian shares extended gains from the previous session on Monday as lenders surged on hopes that upcoming inflation and factory data, and China's latest round of monetary easing may prompt the central bank to ease its policy for the third time this year.

Housing Development Finance Corp rose 3.2 percent while ICICI Bank gained 2 percent.

Indian factory output growth is likely to slow and retail inflation is expected to cool further, a Reuters poll of economists showed.

The People's Bank of China on Sunday said it was lowering its benchmark, one-year lending rate by 25 basis points to 5.1 percent from May 11, and analysts predicted policymakers would relax reserve requirements and cut rates again in the coming months.

"Inflation due to base effect is likely to stay lower which would give a boost to rate cut hopes, but cutting rates for a third time this year would be a challenge," said Nirakar Pradhan, chief investment officer at Future Generali India Life Insurance.

Monsoon and crude oil rebound are the biggest near-term risk for Indian equities, he added.

The benchmark BSE index rose 1.4 percent, while the broader NSE index gained 1.43 percent, heading towards their second

Investment banks are again getting enthused about Indian stocks after an over 12 percent decline from record highs hit in March.

Macquarie on Friday said markets were nearing bottom and it was an ideal time to go long, while Nomura said a recovery in India's investment cycle was 6-9 months away. It maintained its December 2015 target for BSE index at 33,500.

Local shares also tracked higher Asian rivals amid China's third rate cut in six months and an overnight rally at Wall Street.

A rate cut in the world's biggest metal consumer, China, also spurred gains in Indian metal producers. Tata Steel gained 3.2 percent while Hindalco Industries rose 4.2 percent.

Bank of Baroda rose as much as 16.7 percent after the state run lender's January-March gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans, were lower at 3.72 percent, compared with 3.85 percent of respective advances in the previous quarter.

The bank's results also helped support other state-owned lenders. They were the top gainers among large cap stocks on Monday.

Bank of India rose 6.6 percent, Oriental Bank of Commerce gained 5.3 percent while State Bank of India advanced 4.4 percent For stocks see ($1 = 63.9200 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anand Basu)