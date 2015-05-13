* BSE index up 1.16 pct, NSE index gains 1.2 pct
* Shree Cement, Bharat Forge, 6 others added to MSCI India
index
* HSBC cuts foreign investor darling India to "underweight"
MUMBAI, May 13 Beaten-down Indian shares rose
more than 1 percent on Wednesday in a volatile session, led by
gains in financial stocks after soft inflation and industrial
output data stoked hopes of an interest rate cut.
Gains were also supported by buying related to inclusion of
some shares in MSCI India.
Indian stocks have fallen more than 10 percent from record
high hit in March, with overseas investors selling nearly $2.2
billion worth of cash shares in the last 16 sessions, excluding
Japan's Daiichi Sankyo's block sale of Sun
Pharmaceutical Industries shares.
India's retail inflation cooled to a four-month low in April
on slower annual increases in food costs and industrial output
growth slipped to a five-month low in March, boosting odds for
an interest rate cut by the central bank next
month.
However, sentiment remains mixed amid delay in key land and
tax reforms and as HSBC downgraded Indian shares to
"underweight," saying markets were overbought at a time when
earnings were expected to slow and the scope of interest rate
cuts were diminishing.
"It's unlikely that shares would see a deep correction from
current levels, but delay in key reforms are still weighing on
sentiment," said Taher Badshah, senior vice president & co-head
Equities at Motilal Oswal AMC.
India VIX, a gauge of expected volatility in
Indian shares, surprisingly rose alongside shares, to as high as
21.4, its highest since Feb. 25 with no major event in sight.
The NSE index rose 1.2 percent, while the benchmark BSE
index gained 1.16 percent.
Financial shares led the gains. NSE's benchmark for bank
shares rose as much as 2.8 percent, heading towards
its biggest daily gain since March 2, 2015.
Axis Bank rose 5.9 percent while Yes Bank
advanced 2.8 percent.
Among those included in MSCI India index, Bharat Forge
rose 2.2 percent and Shree Cement surged 9.4
percent.
($1 = 63.9200 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anand Basu)