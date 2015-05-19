MUMBAI May 19 Indian shares rose 0.4 percent on Tuesday, heading towards their third consecutive session of gains, as continued hopes for an interest rate cut at the central bank's policy meeting next month lifted lenders and capital goods makers.

Expectations that timely monsoon rains will keep food prices in check, also added to speculation that the Reserve Bank of India will be more comfortable at cutting rates.

Sentiment was also bolstered as foreign investors bought a net $330 million in shares in the last two trading sessions, easing some of the concerns after they had sold heavily since last month over a controversial tax imposed on some overseas funds.

The benchmark BSE index was up 0.37 percent, while the broader NSE index gained 0.36 percent.

Among capital goods makers, UltraTech Cement Ltd gained 1.72 percent and Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd rose 1.64 percent.

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd and Yes Bank Ltd led gains among banks, rising 1.2 percent and 1.1 percent, respectively. (Reporting by Himank Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)