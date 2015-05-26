MUMBAI May 26 Indian shares fell for a second consecutive session on Tuesday to their lowest close in 1-1/2 weeks as caution ahead of results of major companies such as Tata Motors Ltd and uncertainty about Greece's fiscal woes prompted investors to trim positions.

Tata Motors shares fell 1.5 percent, down for a second session amid expectations the company's January-March results, due later in the day, could disappoint due to sluggish sales at unit Jaguar Land Rover in China.

The benchmark BSE index ended down 0.41 percent at 27,531.41. The broader NSE index lost 0.37 percent to 8,339.35. Both indexes ended at their lowest closing levels since May 15.

