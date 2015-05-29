* NSE index gains 0.7 pct, BSE up 0.6 pct

* NSE index recovers after 4 days of losses

* Blue chips, rate-sensitive firms gain

MUMBAI, May 29 India's NSE index rose as much as 1.2 percent on Friday as investors saw a four-session losing streak as overdone, while gains in regional markets and expectation of a rate cut by the central bank next week also helped sentiment.

Traders said markets have broadly priced in a 25 basis point cut by the Reserve Bank of India at its policy review on Tuesday on the back of easing inflation and middling economic growth.

India is due to release January-March economic growth data later in the day. Although growth is expected to be faster than China, there are nagging doubts over the government's new method of calculating gross domestic product.

"A rate cut of 25 bps is more or less priced in. Fundamentals warrant a rate cut," said G. Chokkalingam, founder of Equinomics, a Mumbai-based research and fund advisory firm.

The NSE index was up 0.7 percent at 0800 GMT. But the broader index was down 0.9 percent for the week, heading for its first weekly decline in four.

The benchmark BSE index was up 0.6 percent.

Bargain-hunting lifted most blue chips, with Larsen & Toubro Ltd up 0.8 percent after falling in three of the four previous sessions.

Meanwhile, interest rate-sensitive firms rose, with ICICI Bank up 0.7 percent.

But among losers, Oil and Natural Gas Corp fell as much as 4.5 percent after posting disappointing earnings in the previous session.

For more stocks on the move see (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)