* BSE index gains 0.29 pct, NSE adds 0.22 pct

* India's cbank seen cutting rates on Tuesday

MUMBAI, June 1 Indian shares edged up on Monday, heading for a second straight session of gains, as hopes the central bank would cut interest rates this week lifted interest rate-sensitive firms such as State Bank of India.

The Reserve Bank of India is due to hold its policy review on Tuesday and most analysts expect the central bank to ease monetary policy by 25 basis points after cutting rates by the same amount in January and again in March.

Traders will also look for any RBI action to ease liquidity, given bankers have blamed tight cash conditions as a key reason that is preventing them from lowering lending rates and transmitting monetary policy to the broader economy.

A rate cut is expected despite data on Friday showing the economy grew an annualised 7.5 percent in the January-March quarter - faster than in China - amid widespread scepticism about the methodology used to calculate the data.

"A 25 basis point rate cut is already priced in by a large section of the market," said Gaurang Shah, vice-president, Geojit BNP Paribas.

"Rate cut benefits are not looking visible on the end consumer segment or corporates."

The benchmark BSE index was up 0.29 percent at 0810 GMT, while the broader NSE index added 0.22 percent.

Rate-sensitive firms were among the leading gainers, with State Bank of India up 0.68 percent, while Housing Development Finance Corp was higher 1 percent.

But Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd slumped as much as 10 percent to its lowest since Feb. 27 after posting January-March earnings that were well below forecasts.

(Reporting by Rafael Nam and Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)