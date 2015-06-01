MUMBAI, June 1 Indian shares ended broadly unchanged, as hopes the central bank would cut interest rates this week lifted some rate-sensitive firms, but Sun Pharmaceutical Industries slumped after posting disappointing earnings.

The Reserve Bank of India is due to hold its policy review on Tuesday and most analysts expect the central bank to ease rates by 25 basis points after cutting rates by the same amount in January and again in March.

Rate-sensitive firms were among the day's gainers, with Housing Development Finance Corp ending up 1 percent.

However, Sun Pharma fell 9.2 percent to its lowest since Feb. 27 after posting January-March earnings that were well below forecasts.

The benchmark BSE index ended up 0.07 percent at 27,848.99 points after earlier gaining as much as 0.5 percent.

The broader NSE index ended flat at 8,433.40 points.

(Reporting by Rafael Nam and Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Sunil Nair)