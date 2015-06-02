(Corrects first bullet point and removes eighth paragraph
containing erroneous NSE close)
* BSE benchmark falls 2.4 percent, NSE index falls 2.3
percent
* 10-yr bond yield rises as much as 11 bps
* Rupee weakens to 63.90/91 vs 63.72/73 close
MUMBAI, June 2 India's main share indexes lost
over two percent on Tuesday and the benchmark 10-year bond yield
jumped as a forecast for weak monsoon rains raised doubts over
whether the central bank could follow up Tuesday's interest rate
cut with another this year.
The Reserve Bank of India cut its policy repo rate
by 25 basis points to 7.25 percent, as widely
expected.
The RBI's statement, however, signalled caution about
inflation risks if monsoon rains disappoint, while the
government released a forecast that raised fears of a possible
drought.
The BSE index closed 2.4 percent weaker, and the
NSE index closed 2.3 percent down.
The benchmark 10-year bond was up 9 basis
points at 7.91 percent, after earlier hitting a two-week high of
7.93 percent.
The new 10-year bond yield was up 7 basis
points at 7.71 percent.
"The rise in yields shows that rate cut expectations are
getting more delayed," said Harish Agarwal, fixed income trader,
First Rand Bank in Mumbai
Meanwhile, the rupee weakened to 63.90/91 per
dollar from Monday's close at 63.72/73.
Sentiment was also hurt by lack of any fresh measures to
free up cash-strapped commercial banks' liquidity, which bankers
had said were needed for them to lower lending rates further and
pass on the benefits of monetary easing to the broader economy.
The NSE banking index was down 3.3 percent.
