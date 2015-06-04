* BSE index down 0.84 pct, NSE falls 0.76 pct
* ICICI Bank down 3.01 pct, heading for 4th straight day of
losses
MUMBAI, June 4 India's broader NSE index
fell for a fourth consecutive session on Thursday, as concerns
the central bank would no longer cut interest rates this year
continued to sour sentiment, especially for rate-sensitive
stocks.
Traders said the prospect of no rate cuts from the Reserve
Bank of India comes amid concerns about growth prospects, with
indicators such as corporate earnings and credit growth
signalling the economy is struggling.
Foreign investors remained net sellers for a second
consecutive session after provisional data showed they offloaded
a net $113.93 million on Wednesday.
"As of now, the apprehension is that things are not
happening on the ground, and that is the reason market is seeing
exodus of traders. The fall is largely due to withdrawal of
money by some of the global traders," said Deven Choksey,
managing director of K. R. Choksey Securities.
The broader NSE index was down 0.76 percent, heading
towards a fourth day of decline.
The benchmark BSE index fell 0.84 percent, and was
on track for a third straight day of losses.
ICICI Bank fell 3.01 percent, its fourth straight
session of losses, as analysts cited concerns over the bank's
loan exposure to the property sector.
Property firms and infrastructure shares tumbled on
Wednesday due to concerns companies would find it difficult to
reduce debt levels should there be no rate cuts.
But some of those companies recovered on Thursday, with
Unitech Ltd up 10.98 percent after falling 35.7
percent on Wednesday.
For more stocks on the move, see
(Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)